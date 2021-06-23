Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Fireworks for the 4th: Lake Jacksonville Association secures donations to ensure fireworks display

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 8 days ago
The Lake Jacksonville Association secures donations for the annual July 4th fireworks display on Lake Jacksonville. Support is needed from businesses, organizations and individuals to continue producing the fireworks show each year.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, along with local businesses such as Southern Multifoods, Homeland Realty, Bill McRae Ford, Texas National Bank, Bacon Auto Country and Austin Bank have made recent donations to keep the fireworks fizzing, popping and booming over Lake Jacksonville.

With a cost of $18,000 to produce the show, the Lake Jacksonville Association is grateful to those who have generously donated to make the event possible.

This year’s fireworks display begins about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, and the public is invited. The annual flotilla begins at 10 a.m. with an award for best patriotically decorated watercraft to be given. The award is provided by Kathleen Stanfield of Congratulations! and the entrees will be judged by Katie Struhall and her committee. Those who wish to participate in the flotilla are asked to line up at the west end of the dam behind the Lake Patrol boat, as directed.

For those who enjoy the fireworks display at Lake Jacksonville and would like to contribute to its production, donations can be completed online by visiting www.lakejacksonville.org and choosing the ‘donate’ link under the membership tab, mailed to LJA Fireworks, P.O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766, or by calling O.H. Seamonds at (903) 360-0538. For those who prefer to mail a check, the association requests a name and address, if not printed on the check, and an email address, if applicable.

