Should you train after a bad sleep?

It’s a story thousands of runners have told countless times: you went to bed in good time with the intention of running the next morning, only to toss and turn all night and wake up feeling tired and groggy. At this point, you have to decide to either push through the workout anyway, or roll over and try to get a few more minutes of shuteye before your day has to start. But is one choice better than the other, and is it advisable to train after a bad night’s sleep?