4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far

By Brian Sullivan
wabi.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says there have been four cases of the Delta variant strain of coronavirus identified in people in the state so far. Dr. Nirav Shah says that number is almost certainly higher. He’s concerned this variant could undo the hard work...

