Benton REA is asking members to conserve their use of electricity during these extreme high temperatures. The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which supplies power for Benton REA and other local utilities, has informed Benton REA that the extreme heat is putting record demand on its system. BPA says if demand for electricity continues to increase, it may have to shed load by temporarily shutting off power to some customers in order to avoid an overload that could result in a large-scale power outage.