Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is gearing to return to the court on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Paul has missed the first couple contests of the Western Conference Finals due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but it seems as though he could be given clearance from the league to play in Game 3. Should that happen, the veteran would likely return to a starting role, which could send Cameron Payne back to the bench. Keep an eye out for updates on Paul's status over the next 24 hours.