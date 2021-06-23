Cancel
Roundup: LSU program / Rural revitalization / Fletcher-FranU agreement

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 8 days ago

Security training: LSU Online and Continuing Education in collaboration with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, today announced it will now offer a first-of-its-kind homeland security specialist program. This online program was designed for law enforcement officers as well as public and private sector safety agents involved in security. See the announcement.

Collegesimpact601.com

Jones College graduate earns a spot in the MS Rural Physicians Scholarship Program

Just before graduating from Jones College in May, Matt Burke of Brandon earned a spot in the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. As a member of the back-to-back State Championship Bobcat soccer team, Burke played in the first game of the college’s first appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association II National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas. However, he left Kansas before playing in the second game because he was eager to begin his journey in the medical field.
Schuyler, NEColumbus Telegram

UNL students work for Schuyler Community Development for Rural Fellows program

For the rest of the summer, two new faces will be seen at the Homestead Center in Schuyler as college students are serving community entities in helping to improve the area. Lydia Behnk of Elgin and Megan Dorantes of Kansas City, Kansas, are a few weeks into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Fellows program. In the program, UNL students spend 10 weeks in rural communities throughout the state to give them hands-on experience while making positive changes to those communities, according to the Rural Fellows website.
Jacksonville, FLwavemagazineonline.com

Doctorate in Healthcare Leadership Answers Need for Qualified Administrators

As Jacksonville University continues to expand the learning and career opportunities afforded by its interdisciplinary approach to academic programming, it is pleased to announce the creation of a doctorate program in healthcare leadership. The Doctor of Business Administration in healthcare leadership is the result of a partnership between the university’s Davis College of Business and Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences. This professional program will prepare business leaders to approach problems in new ways with high-level training in real-world research and analysis within the healthcare industry.
Melbourne, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business Successfully Renews Accreditation

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for accreditation at its April...
Monterey County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Career and technical programs are breaking barriers in rural areas of Monterey County

One-way students in rural areas they're getting ahead of their peers is by taking Career and Technical Education, or CTE courses in high school. South Monterey County Schools are joining forces to advance work-based learning opportunities for high school students. The post Career and technical programs are breaking barriers in rural areas of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
West Plains, MOozarkradionews.com

City of West Plains hosts MU Rural Immersion Program

West Plains – The City of West Plains recently welcomed 20 medical students participating in the University of Missouri’s Rural Immersion Program. The Rural Immersion Program is a four-day experience for students in healthcare professions interested in living and working in a rural area. The program is designed to highlight the social and communal aspects of rural life. Through group activities and meetings with community leaders, participants received a preview of life as a rural healthcare professional.
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Broadband program signup to help rural communities

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University agricultural economics professor Brian Whitacre’s studies in recent years have focused on the value of broadband connectivity to rural communities. Last year brought that research into stark contrast. Parts of Oklahoma were Parts of Oklahoma were already at a significant economic disadvantage compared with the rest of the country and falling farther…
Agriculturemcheraldonline.com

Assistance Program A Tool For Rural Entrepreneurs

Small business entrepreneurship is a key source of job creation for rural counties. These businesses generate economic activity that can multiply throughout the community. But they also face many challenges, including difficulty in accessing capital and acquiring training for business planning and financial management. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural...
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

New Degrees Prepare Students for In-Demand Fields

Boosting New York Institute of Technology’s identity as a polytechnic++, the university has launched three degree programs that will prepare students to enter some of today’s fastest-growing occupations and in-demand fields. Applications for these programs are being accepted for fall 2021, training students to take on new and emerging challenges...
Athens, GAAlbany Herald

Ratcliffe Scholars enrich education with experiential learning

ATHENS — The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences offers an exceptional array of courses taught by world-renowned professors — but it is often experiences beyond the walls of the classroom that truly set students apart. The CAES Ratcliffe Scholars Program promotes and encourages undergraduate students to...
Starkville, MSmsstate.edu

MSU welcomes high school students from rural districts for advanced physics, computer science program

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Nearly 100 promising Mississippi high school students from 13 rural districts are finishing their second week of the Advanced STEM Summer Preparatory Program at Mississippi State University to prepare for success in rigorous, advanced placement coursework this coming academic year. Along with learning STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)...
CollegesMining Journal

NMU on track in handling of tuition increase

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees set tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year on Monday, increasing tuition $252 per semester for resident undergrads, or 4.2%. However, it recognized the fiscal challenges students and their families face because of the COVID-19 pandemic through approval of a grant program...
Educationuga.edu

MLA Program recognized STEM Discipline by Board of Regents

The UGA College of Environment + Design is excited to announce an important milestone for the Master of Landscape Architecture program: The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has recognized the program as an official STEM discipline, the culmination of a coordinated effort on the part of CED faculty and administration to achieve this designation.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Community health graduate program trains students to tackle leading problems

Sgt. Aleisha Dorning has a vision for how better to protect those who serve and protect the public. Dorning, a member of the UAB Police and Public Safety Department with 17 years of experience in law enforcement, wants to develop a health and wellness program for police and first responders. Suicide and divorce rates are higher for police officers and first responders, she explains. "Officers work under extremely high-stress conditions," Dorning said. "We work long shifts, often overnight, and develop all sorts of health conditions, including heart disease and many types of cancer.” Officers are trained in physical fitness, but “currently there are very few training programs that include teaching officers and new recruits how to manage these high-stress conditions and how to stay healthy,” she said. “If we can create healthier officers and give them the resources they need to stay healthy, then officers will make better use-of-force decisions, use less leave time and stay employed longer."