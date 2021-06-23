Roundup: LSU program / Rural revitalization / Fletcher-FranU agreement

Sgt. Aleisha Dorning has a vision for how better to protect those who serve and protect the public. Dorning, a member of the UAB Police and Public Safety Department with 17 years of experience in law enforcement, wants to develop a health and wellness program for police and first responders. Suicide and divorce rates are higher for police officers and first responders, she explains. "Officers work under extremely high-stress conditions," Dorning said. "We work long shifts, often overnight, and develop all sorts of health conditions, including heart disease and many types of cancer.” Officers are trained in physical fitness, but “currently there are very few training programs that include teaching officers and new recruits how to manage these high-stress conditions and how to stay healthy,” she said. “If we can create healthier officers and give them the resources they need to stay healthy, then officers will make better use-of-force decisions, use less leave time and stay employed longer."