Roundup: LSU program / Rural revitalization / Fletcher-FranU agreement
Security training: LSU Online and Continuing Education in collaboration with the LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, today announced it will now offer a first-of-its-kind homeland security specialist program. This online program was designed for law enforcement officers as well as public and private sector safety agents involved in security. See the announcement.www.businessreport.com