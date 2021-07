Jurassic World: Dominion's Extended Look Teaser has been released, and you can watch it below! This first-look teaser is hyping up the official Extended Look preview for Jurassic World: Dominion, which will only be available to see during IMAX screenings of F9, which hits theaters this weekend. The first footage from the film shows some very different (and updated) dinosaur designs on display, in what is made to look like very naturalistic footage like you might see in a National Geographic documentary. The end of the teaser shows some dinosaurs literally butting heads - a thrilling little ode to the implications of the film's subtitle, "Dominion".