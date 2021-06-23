Cancel
Cherokee County, OK

EDITORIAL: We're not out of the woods yet

By Press staff writers
Tahlequah Daily Press
 8 days ago

It may be time for Cherokee County residents to take another quick reality check, and accept that we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19. Cherokee County – and especially Tahlequah proper – used to be an eclectic place full of pragmatists. Many were personally conservative, but quite generous – the word "liberal" might be used – in their approach to other people. Because this is the seat of the Cherokee Nation, education was respected, if not revered – just as it always has been with the Cherokee people. And science was respected, even by those who arched their eyebrows over certain theories. On the other hand, faith has always been key, as is evidenced by the existence of 130-odd churches throughout the county.

