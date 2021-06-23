Cancel
If You Get This Message From the IRS, Don't Open It, Experts Warn

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
Best Life
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scam callers claiming to be from the IRS are a dime a dozen. While tax season has come to an end, you might be gearing up to receive the IRS' child tax credit starting in July—which could leave you vulnerable to criminals. Experts are warning that this new tax credit from the agency has scammers clamoring to take advantage of you by sending emails, texts, or even direct messages on social media. Read on to find out what you need to be on the lookout for.

