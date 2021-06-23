If You Get This Message From the IRS, Don't Open It, Experts Warn

The IRS is still sending out third stimulus checks through the mail -- in the first week of June, about $1 billion paper check payments for up to $1,400 per qualified American were sent out, along with another $12 million in direct deposit payments. But many people are still waiting for their third check to arrive. If your money has not shown up yet, that could mean there's an issue with your payment (like incorrect direct deposit information or a delay in mail delivery). There might be other problems if you're a recipient of SSI, SSDI or veterans benefits.