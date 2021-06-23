Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

CAMP PHOTOS: Defensive Players (Week 3)

By By Bryant Carson
insidepacksports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a collection of photos of several defensive players in action during the Wolfpack's final weekend of summer camps. NOTE: To view a larger version of the photo simply hover over and/or select the photo.

insidepacksports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#The Wolfpack#Hover#American Football#Defensive Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

53-Man Roster Projection: C Matt Paradis Player Profile

I've been rather harsh on Paradis since he has arrived in Carolina but for good reason. He showed how good of a center he can be during his time in Denver and has yet to see that same success translate to Charlotte. That said, Paradis does have a couple of things going for him. One, he has six years of experience, and two, he's very durable. He's played in all 16 games five times in his career with the only year he missed any time being in 2018.
Footballinsidepacksports.com

COMMIT VIDEO: Bennett Galloway Highlights

NOTES: NC State landed a commitment on Friday from three-star running back Bennett Galloway‍. Galloway earned an offer from NC State after a strong performance at the Wolfpack’s summer camp. At 5-10.5 and 191 pounds he ripped off a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 3.96-second shuttle, and a 34-inch vertical with a 9’10” broad jump.
Baseballcollegebaseballdaily.com

NECBL Players of the Week (June 28th)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Valley infielder Mason LaPlante (Yale) and North Shore right-handed hurler Jackson Emus (Princeton) have been named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the fourth installment of the 2021 season. LaPlante enjoyed an excellent week for the Blue...
Footballinsidepacksports.com

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS: 2022 NC State DB Commit Isaiah Crowell

NC State 2022 defensive back commitment Isaiah Crowell was one of the top camp performers of the summer. Check out his workout in these exclusive clips!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: USC QB commit Devin Brown Elite 11 Pro Day highlights

USC quarterback commit Devin Brown shined during the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day event on Thursday. Brown scored the second-highest point total out of the camp's 20 quarterback. The four-star composite quarterback was ranked ninth by the Elite 11 committee heading into the second day of the camp. Check out his performance in the video above.
NFLPride Of Detroit

2021 Detroit Lions Name Bracket Tournament: Round 1, Part 3

The “Night Train” region of the 2021 Detroit Lions Name Bracket Tournament has one of the stronger groups of competitors in this year’s competition. Not only are the one and two seeds names that could justifiably win this tournament, but they’re also both newcomers, bringing a fresh perspective that is sometimes needed to come out victorious.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Commitment breakdown: Four-star Kaleb Artis picks Penn State

Like many prospects in this class, the pandemic really derailed what was looking like a promising fall and and spring for four-star Kaleb Artis. The defensive lineman out of Queens, N.Y. has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic and his stock as a recruit has been going up ever since. Luckily, Artis did have a short three game season in the spring before taking official visits to Auburn, Penn State, and Virginia in June. The Nittany Lions did enough to secure Artis' commitment, providing a big boost to their front seven.
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Oregon football add monster to OL in form of 3-star Cameron Williams

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Offensive linemen Calvin Throckmorton #54, Dallas Warmack #75, and Jake Hanson #55 of the Oregon Ducks offensive line, set up in front of Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Eugene, Oregon.