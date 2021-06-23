CAMP PHOTOS: Defensive Players (Week 3)

Like many prospects in this class, the pandemic really derailed what was looking like a promising fall and and spring for four-star Kaleb Artis. The defensive lineman out of Queens, N.Y. has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic and his stock as a recruit has been going up ever since. Luckily, Artis did have a short three game season in the spring before taking official visits to Auburn, Penn State, and Virginia in June. The Nittany Lions did enough to secure Artis' commitment, providing a big boost to their front seven.