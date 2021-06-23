CAMP PHOTOS: Defensive Players (Week 3)

I've been rather harsh on Paradis since he has arrived in Carolina but for good reason. He showed how good of a center he can be during his time in Denver and has yet to see that same success translate to Charlotte. That said, Paradis does have a couple of things going for him. One, he has six years of experience, and two, he's very durable. He's played in all 16 games five times in his career with the only year he missed any time being in 2018.