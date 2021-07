Even though Chris Paul has reportedly been symptom-free since testing positive for the coronavirus on June 16th, he will miss his second straight Western Conference Finals game on Tuesday night. In order to be activated, the former Clipper will have to put together multiple negative tests in a row. While it’s still unclear when Paul will be able to suit up, there have been whisperings that if things going well, he could play in Game 3 on Thursday night in LA. The 36-year-old vet is putting up 15.7 points on over 50 percent shooting to go along with 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in these playoffs.