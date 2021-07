As COVID-19 numbers diminish in response to vaccinations, and restrictions ease, many of us are eager to resume our pre-pandemic lives as we remember them. We have struggled through many months of isolation and persistent grief. Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we think we should feel excited, joyous, and free. Yet the reality is that many of us feel stressed and anxious. How will we rise above these difficult feelings to enjoy our freedom and move into a new future?