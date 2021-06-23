Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Upgrade to Xbox Series X Tech is Now Underway

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) has been available for a while now, allowing players to stream hundreds of games to Android devices, as well as PC and iOS via a Chrome-based browser. It’s a pretty handy feature, although it does have some limitations, most notably the fact that up until now games played via the cloud have been running on dated Xbox One hardware. Microsoft has been promising to update their server blades to Xbox Series X tech for a while, but hasn’t provided a timeline on when that might happen. Well, apparently the time is… right now!

