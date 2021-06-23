Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Upgrade to Xbox Series X Tech is Now Underway

The evolutionary, rather than revolutionary leap between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S might be a teensy bit boring, but it does mean that when we recommend an accessory for the Series X|S, we’re generally recommending it for the Xbox One too, and vice versa. Nice and simple. This also means that there are hundreds of accessories across multiple console generations that brands are trying to sell you, so rather than stressing yourself out, have a look through our handy guide to the best ones.