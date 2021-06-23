Red Flag Warning issued for Manti National Forest, Southern Ashley National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Manti National Forest; Southern Ashley National Forest; Tavaputs Plateau; Uinta Mountains; Wasatch Mountains; Western Ashley National Forest; Western Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 479, 480, 481, 482, 483, 484, AND 488 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 480 Uinta Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 481 Western Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 482 Western Uintah Basin, Fire Weather Zone 483 Southern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 484 Tavaputs Plateau and Fire Weather Zone 488 Manti National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated mainly dry thunderstorms are expected this afternoon becoming widely scattered this evening into the overnight hours. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.