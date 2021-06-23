Red Flag Warning issued for Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated mainly dry thunderstorms are expected this afternoon becoming widely scattered this evening into Friday evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.