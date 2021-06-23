Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS NORTHEASTERN MARION AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 410 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Orange Mills to near Interlachen. Movement was east at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Palatka, Interlachen, Hastings, East Palatka, Orange Mills, Hollister, San Mateo, Satsuma, Johnson and Mannville.