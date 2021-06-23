Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NIOBRARA NORTHWESTERN GOSHEN...NORTHERN PLATTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a few showers and thunderstorms 12 miles northwest of Glendo, or 13 miles southeast of Douglas, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Glendo, Manville, Keeline, Sibley Peak, Glendo Reservoir, Two Moon Campground, Rawhide Buttes and Lost Springs. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 106 and 135.