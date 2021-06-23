Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains, Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains; Color Country Mountains; Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Henry Mountains; Mojave Desert; San Rafael Swell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 489, 493, 494, 495, 496, 497, AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.