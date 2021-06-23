Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MST At 110 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Silver Bell.