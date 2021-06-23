Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juab County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 492 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to widely scattered, mainly dry thunderstorms are expected through early Friday evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any thunderstorms will bring the threat of strong and erratic outflow winds through early Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Juab County, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Millard County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related