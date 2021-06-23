Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTH CENTRAL PUTNAM AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 329 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from Green Cove Springs to near George`s Lake. Movement was east at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Bostwick and Picolata.