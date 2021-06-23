Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 355 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nocatee to 6 miles east of Picolata. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Durbin, Guana River State Park, Vilano Beach, Bakersville and Elkton.