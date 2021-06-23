Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Canadian man pleads guilty to illegal weapons charge

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Canadian man pleaded guilty Wednesday to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota earlier this year.

Dayne Sitladeen, 29, was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for driving close to 100 mph, authorities said. A state trooper searched the truck after he smelled marijuana and Sitladeen and the driver gave him fake IDs. That’s when a bag of guns was discovered.

Court documents state that Sitladeen was in the country illegally. At the time he was wanted on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution and possession of proceeds of crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

The driver, Muzamil Addow, had outstanding felony arrest warrants in Canada for firearms offenses and kidnapping, the Star Tribune reported.

Sitladeen pleaded guilty to an illegal weapons charge. Addow is scheduled for a plea hearing next month.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

