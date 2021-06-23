Bucks host Hawks as Eastern Conference finals tip off

The Atlanta Hawks have made an official announcement on the status of their superstar point guard, Trae Young, for Thursday’s Game 5 bout against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young sustained an ankle injury in Game 3 and was unable to suit up for Atlanta’s blowout win in Game 4, and by the looks of it, it does appear that the 22-year-old point guard is going to be forced to sit out at least one more game.