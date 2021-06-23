Cancel
Bucks host Hawks as Eastern Conference finals tip off

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee went 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Hawks won the last regular season matchup 111-104 on April 25. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

