Bucks host Hawks as Eastern Conference finals tip off
Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee went 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Hawks won the last regular season matchup 111-104 on April 25. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points in defeat for Milwaukee.fox11online.com