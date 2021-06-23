Aphids wreak havoc on vegetable gardens

Last year at the start of the pandemic, my husband and I decided to try our luck at starting a vegetable garden. We had nothing but time on our hands and it was a way to keep busy during lock down. We had to plant our starter plants in movable containers that could be transported into the garage at night in view of the many deer, chipmunks, squirrels and assorted animals that live in our neighborhood. We had a tremendous crop of tomatoes, basil, peppers, etc. and thoroughly enjoyed harvesting them. We had only one drawback ... our aching backs. Both my husband and I have back issues and dragging those containers in and out of the garage all summer took its toll. We vowed we would come up with a more efficient way to grow our movable farm.