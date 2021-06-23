Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas man sentenced for stealing from Kansas Medical Center

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Lenexa man has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing more than $556,000 from the University of Kansas Medical Center and other institutions, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas announced Wednesday.

Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors said Ahlers also stole money from the KUMC Research Institute and the KU Endowment.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay $680,00 in restitution.

Ahlers was the administrative officer at the KUMC Occupational Therapy Education Department from 2009 to August 2015.

Ahlers also stole about $30,000 from KUMC Research Institute and KU Endowment by submitting falsified invoices for which he was paid. He then filed false federal tax returns, resulting in a loss of more than $104,000 from 2009 to 2015.

He spent the money for gambling, vacations, golf memberships, sports tickets and personal cash, according to court documents.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

493K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Lenexa, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Ku Endowment#The U S Secret Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Judge: Iowa jail must let murder suspect meet with lawyers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Security officials at an Iowa jail must allow a man charged with killing a state trooper to meet privately with his lawyers, a judge ordered Thursday. Staff at the Black Hawk County jail in Waterloo had refused to allow Michael Lang — who is awaiting trial for murder in the shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith — to meet with his lawyers outside their presence. They argued that taking their eyes off Lang would pose a unique threat given his alleged hatred of law enforcement.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri teacher accused of racial slur terminated

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri teacher has been terminated after students testified that he made several racist comments in the classroom. Harrisonville School District’s board of education held a closed meeting Wednesday evening and announced Thursday that high school science teacher John Magoffin used “inappropriate language” that violated the districts rules and regulations, The Kansas City Star reports.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Virginia juvenile charged after two shot, wounded at fair

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Felony charges have been filed against a juvenile after two people were shot on the opening night of a local fair, police said. Officers with Salem police who were patrolling at the Salem Fair heard gunshots around 9 p.m. on Wednesday before they saw someone with a gun who they captured after a chase, The Roanoke Times reported.
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Hawaii father gets probation for daughter’s starvation death

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii father won’t serve additional jail time for his role in the starvation death of his 9-year-old daughter. Kevin Lehano was sentenced to 10 years of probation and won’t serve more jail time because he has spent nearly four years behind bars, which is twice the maximum term in a probation sentence, Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday.
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged after 4-year-old son finds gun, shoots himself

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been charged after his 4-year-old son found a loaded handgun and accidentally killed himself. Authorities on Thursday said 25-year-old Devonte Carter of Jennings was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bail and does not yet have a listed attorney.