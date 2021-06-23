Cancel
Allen County, OH

COVID-19 vaccination numbers are steady and leveling out

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the last Ohio Vax-a Million winner is announced Wednesday night, the promotion do what it was intended to do, increase the number of people getting vaccinated. As of Wednesday afternoon, just over 5 and a half million Ohioans have gotten at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Mike DeWine announced the vaccine lottery on May 12th and there was a spike in vaccinations for a few days but that has leveled out. Locally at Allen County Public Health, officials say the number of people coming in for the shots has been steady but only 34-percent of the county population has rolled up their sleeve. They continue to encourage the vaccine to provide individuals protection from the virus.

