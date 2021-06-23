Cancel
Within an Already Favored Sector, Industrial Big Boxes Are Highly Prized by All Types of Investors

By Patricia Kirk
wealthmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all types of industrial real estate continue to rank highly on many acquisition wish lists, there has been a particular uptick in the demand for big-box industrial assets. Today, all types of investors are looking at industrial big boxes—warehouse/distribution centers that contain 200,000 sq. ft of space or more of space—including domestic and foreign pension funds, public and non-traded REITs, sovereign wealth funds, private equity funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), according to Jack Fraker, vice chairman and managing director of capital markets with real estate services firm CBRE.

www.wealthmanagement.com
