Within an Already Favored Sector, Industrial Big Boxes Are Highly Prized by All Types of Investors

As the U.S. vaccination drive continues and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stand at a fraction of their worst levels, COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed or removed throughout the country, raising expectations for a faster-than-expected return to the office for white collar workers, many of whom have been working from home for more than a year. States that have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, such as New York and California, recently removed virtually all restrictions on business activity. In turn, this has had a profound effect on many office occupiers’ plans for their real estate portfolios.