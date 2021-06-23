UW announces return to full capacity crowds at Husky Stadium this fall
While lining up for kickoff coverage during the Purple vs. Gold game on May 1, Edefuan Ulofoshio felt the buzz of roughly 9,000 fans scattered inside Husky Stadium. “I was just telling TB (wide receiver Terrell Bynum) during kickoff, it just had a different vibe — a different energy to it,” said Ulofoshio, UW’s junior linebacker and leader. “I keep saying I’m grateful, but it’s really been a blessing just to have those guys back. I can’t wait until week one, to see what type of energy they’re going to bring against Montana.”www.wenatcheeworld.com