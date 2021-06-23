Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UW announces return to full capacity crowds at Husky Stadium this fall

By Mike Vorel The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile lining up for kickoff coverage during the Purple vs. Gold game on May 1, Edefuan Ulofoshio felt the buzz of roughly 9,000 fans scattered inside Husky Stadium. “I was just telling TB (wide receiver Terrell Bynum) during kickoff, it just had a different vibe — a different energy to it,” said Ulofoshio, UW’s junior linebacker and leader. “I keep saying I’m grateful, but it’s really been a blessing just to have those guys back. I can’t wait until week one, to see what type of energy they’re going to bring against Montana.”

www.wenatcheeworld.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husky Stadium#Uw#Seahawks#Arizona State#American Football#Uw#Tb#Husky Nation#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
Knoxville, TNNewport Plain Talk

Neyland Stadium to open to full capacity in 2021

KNOXVILLE—Neyland Stadium will open its 100th season infront of a full capacity crowd the University of Tennessee announced Tuesday. After operating at 25% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season, UT will allow full attendance inside the 102,455-seat stadium as well as tailgating on campus in 2021.
Washington Statecougcenter.com

Full capacity approved for Martin Stadium for the 2021 season

It’s hard to imagine that we are here given where we were at this time a year ago but ... we are! Washington State University announced today that GESA Field at Martin Stadium will be able to operate at full capacity for the 2021 football season after a 2020 season with just one home game and the gates shut to fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLyaktrinews.com

Seahawks announce full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field next season

SEATTLE, Wash. — As Washington state prepares to fully re-open on June 30, the Seattle Seahawks have been cleared to return a full crown to Lumen Field at the start of the 2021-22 NFL season. Announced by the team’s PR staff on Tuesday morning, the Seahawks are set to welcome...
NFLMy Clallam County

Seahawks, Huskies and Cougars going full fan capacity

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend...
MLBMLB

Mariners eagerly await full-capacity crowds

Mariners manager Scott Servais has seen what a ballpark full of fans looks like in 2021. He knows what it sounds like, too. And in two weeks, Servais and the Mariners will experience that for the first time at their home stadium. In accordance with a previous announcement from Washington...
New York City, NYWNYT

ValleyCats make plans for full-capacity crowd

TROY - With New York lifting most COVID restrictions, more fans can now attend professional sporting events. The Tri-City ValleyCats will soon welcome their first 100% capacity crowd for the first time in nearly two years. ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan says they were operating at 40% capacity. With nine...
College SportsPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Gophers Announce Full Capacity for Fall Sporting Events

The University of Minnesota is planning full capacity for sporting events starting with fall. The first sports to offer this includes soccer, volleyball and football. “We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We will follow all University, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northwoods League: Huskies dropped by Waterloo in return to Wade Stadium

Back at Wade Stadium in Duluth for the first time since June 15, the Duluth Huskies lost 8-5 to the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday in Northwoods League play. The Huskies scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the ninth to avoid a second consecutive 8-0 loss at home, as that was the result back on June 15 against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to jump around with around 80,000 other UW Badgers fans- Camp Randall will be at full capacity this fall. Wisconsin Athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season, which was decided based on consultation with campus officials.
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Arizona State recruiting violations: How NCAA's investigation into Herm Edwards, Sun Devils could impact CFB

The NCAA is conducting an investigation into alleged Arizona State football recruiting violations, as multiple reports and 247Sports affiliate SunDevilSource detailed June 16, with an impact that could be felt across the sport in 2021 depending on what ultimately happens. The Late Kick with Josh Pate took a closer look at Arizona State's potential consequences Sunday on Episode 151, from the Pac-12 to a national landscape, including if the Sun Devils are forced to make a move on head coach Herm Edwards and his staff — assuming he is, as accused, directly implicated.
Arizona StateESPN

Maryland adding transfer Pavlo Dziuba from Arizona State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. --  Ukrainian forward Pavlo Dziuba is transferring from Arizona State to Maryland. Maryland announced the addition of Dziuba on Tuesday. Dziuba played in eight games last season as a freshman for the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-8 Dziuba doesn't turn 18 until next month. He played a...
College Sportslindyssports.com

College Football : Headline

June 29 In a move that comes close to paving the way for college athletes to be paid from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the NCAA voted Monday to approve an interim policy allowing such profits as soon as July 1 without affecting eligibility. FULL STORY. June 28 The...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon State Football Burning Questions: Defensive Line

The months of April and May provided a look inside the Oregon State football program as spring camp was open to the media and fans were able to attend the final scrimmage of the practice schedule. With a little over a month remaining until the opening of fall camp, however, there are still countless unanswered questions surrounding the 2021 Beaver squad.
College SportsChronicle

Four-Star DL Ben Roberts Announces Verbal Commitment to UW Huskies

Brandon Matich's prediction proved true. Before three-star 2021 pass-rusher Voi Tunuufi became the third defensive standout from Salt Lake East High School to sign with Washington in the last five classes, Matich — the Leopards' head coach — predicted that the pipeline would bear more fruit. "Voi won't be the...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon makes cut for 4-star 2023 OT

The Oregon Ducks football program has made the latest round of cuts for one of the nation's best interior offensive linemen in the class of 2023. Knijeah Harris of Port Saint Lucie (Florida) and IMG Academy announced he was down to 12 schools moving forward, and the Ducks are one of them. Along with the Ducks, Harris included Florida, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Florida State, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Michigan also made the cut.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Stanford announces plans for full capacity attendance

After more than a year of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanford athletics will welcome back Cardinal fans at full capacity this fall - according to plans. Stanford announced the decision that it is “planning” to do so on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement begins with all fall 2021 sports, bringing...