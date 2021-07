The co-showrunners of the “Halo” series at Paramount Plus are exiting the series, Variety has learned exclusively. Steven Kane and Kyle Killen are both out of the long-gestating video game adaptation. According to sources, Killen departed the project ahead of the start of production last year as he felt he was unable to render full-time showrunner duties during the show’s shoot in Budapest. Kane then took over as the lead showrunner.