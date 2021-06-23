Cuomo Announces Lift of the 15 Month Long COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency

New York state’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted this past week which demonstrates the progress being made in the fight against the disease. As restrictions have been incrementally lifted, we are starting to see our economy heal and a wide variety of programming and events begin to return. 70% of all New York residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose. To continue this positive trend that has enabled our economy to reopen and given us security in knowing we can start to gather with friends and family, we must continue to be cognizant of the fact that a large portion of our population has not yet been vaccinated. Most Western New York counties, remain below the threshold of having 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As we witness our economy recovering and a return to some normalcy in our day to day lives, we must recognize that there is still work to do to protect our own health, the health of our families and neighbors, the health of our co-workers, and the health of our economy and our nation.