Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cuomo Announces Lift of the 15 Month Long COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency

By Paty Quyn
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Cuomo announced this afternoon (June 23, 2021) that the State of New York will no longer be under the COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency that was declared on March 7, 2020. Tomorrow (June 24, 2021) the COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency will officially end all across New York State. The reason...

hudsonvalleycountry.com
Community Policy
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of New York#Covid 19 Pandemic#Covid 19 Vaccine#The State Of Emergency#Federal Cdc#Covid#New Yorkers#Excelsior Pass Wondering#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

State COVID-19 Dashboard Concludes as Emergency Ends

The Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard concludes today, as the State of Nebraska exits the Coronavirus State of Emergency. Over the course of the pandemic, the site featured hospital capacity, ventilator availability, vaccine figures, hospitalizations, deaths, those tested and the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Nebraska data can now be requested...
DrinksPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Relinquishes COVID-19 Emergency Powers

`Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees that the emergency powers that he used during the COVID-19 should be lifted. On Thursday he announced that he is voluntarily relinquishing the emergency powers that he held for 15 months. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of COVID-19 and all the tragedies that...
New York City, NYny.gov

Governor Cuomo Announces $7.4 Million in Homeland Security Grants to Support State's Emergency Preparedness

Grants Help Fund Equipment and Training to Enhance Preparedness, Protect Critical Infrastructure, and Advance Cyber Security Capabilities. Bomb Squads, HazMat Teams, Explosive Detection Canine Teams, Technical Rescue Teams, Critical Infrastructure, and Cyber Security Receive Funding. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 76 recipients across the State will receive grant funds...
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

NY’s COVID-19 state of emergency is over

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is officially over. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s remaining emergency pandemic powers expired Thursday, 15 months after COVID-19 essentially shut down New York. Nearly 54,000 New Yorkers have died. “We still have to vaccinate people especially young people,” Gov. Cuomo said...
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

New York’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expires Thursday, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — New York’s pandemic-related state of emergency is coming to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifteen months after coronavirus first tore through the U.S., the state’s declaration of emergency will expire Thursday, a step toward a ”post-COVID” New York, the embattled governor said during a news conference in Manhattan.
Albany, NYwlea.net

Governor Cuomo: State Of Emergency Ends Tomorrow

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo said this morning that the State of Emergency is ending tomorrow. The Albany Times Union reports that with the ending of the state of emergency, the governor’s emergency powers will also end.
New York City, NYwshu.org

Government Watchdogs Want Cuomo To Lift MTA Emergency Declaration

This month marks four years since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first declared a so-called "state of emergency" for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Government watchdogs now say it's time to rescind it. The governor gave the MTA state of emergency status in 2017 — when things seemed dire. Regular signal...
Public Healthcortlandvoice.com

Governor Cuomo gives an update on Covid-19 in New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”
Public HealthObserver

Vaccinations led to the lifting of state COVID-19 restrictions

New York state’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted this past week which demonstrates the progress being made in the fight against the disease. As restrictions have been incrementally lifted, we are starting to see our economy heal and a wide variety of programming and events begin to return. 70% of all New York residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose. To continue this positive trend that has enabled our economy to reopen and given us security in knowing we can start to gather with friends and family, we must continue to be cognizant of the fact that a large portion of our population has not yet been vaccinated. Most Western New York counties, remain below the threshold of having 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As we witness our economy recovering and a return to some normalcy in our day to day lives, we must recognize that there is still work to do to protect our own health, the health of our families and neighbors, the health of our co-workers, and the health of our economy and our nation.
Health Servicespeakofohio.com

COVID-19 Update: State of Emergency to be Lifted, Vax-A-Million Winners

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Governor DeWine announced that the state emergency in Ohio caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Friday. He urged those who have not yet received the vaccine to find a clinic near them by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 mask mandate lifted in state

The COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted Monday in Pennsylvania after the state came up short of its goal to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by that time. The masks came off at a time when 59.8% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated and 62.3% of those eligible having received a first dose of a vaccine, the state Health Department said.
Public Healthfairburyjournalnews.com

Governor Ends COVID-19 Emergency

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the pandemic State of Emergency for Nebraska will expire at the end of this month, effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Ricketts also noted the state’s contract with Test Nebraska, which has been providing COVID-19 testing, will end July 31. Testing will be available at Test Nebraska locations through July 18.
PoliticsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cuomo Suddenly Ends Popular Drinking Law in New York

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

DeWine lifts state of emergency

COLUMBUS – The state of emergency under which Ohioans have lived for 15 months was lifted Friday morning, even though many of the rules requiring the wearing of facial coverings or limiting large gatherings were rescinded two weeks ago. Governor Mike DeWine Thursday announced that the state emergency in Ohio...
Kingston, NYMid-Hudson News Network

The City of Kingston to lift state of emergency

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston will lift its State of Emergency on Sunday, June 20 at 4 p.m. In consultation with the State Health Department and CDC guidelines, beginning on Monday, June 21, city offices will be open during regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Health screenings...