The state Legislature has approved legislation giving parents the option to allow their children to repeat a grade level due to learning disruptions caused by COVID-19. Senate Bill 664, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, would give parents the power to make the decision on whether their child should advance to the next grade level by July 15. The bill would only apply to the 2021-22 school year to address learning gaps related to the pandemic.