McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

New details have emerged regarding a suspicious FBI search for a legendary lost cache of Civil War-era gold believed to have been buried in a Pennsylvania state forest. The curious dig unfolded in March of 2018 when federal agents descended upon the site under a shroud of secrecy. Based on the location, it was apparent that they were looking for a horde of Union gold bars said to have vanished from a train during the Civil War and subsequently hidden in Pennsylvania. After a few days, the agency left the location seemingly empty-handed, although the treasure hunters who led them to the spot do not believe that was really the case and a contentious legal battle has been unfolding ever since with some fascinating new insights into the case being revealed this week.