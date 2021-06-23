Cancel
Public Safety

McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges. Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

John Mcafee
Spain
Madrid, Spain
