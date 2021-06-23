How to batch rename files in macOS

If you have to collect a number of files in the same folder, but want to title them in a more orderly fashion, you need to learn how to master renaming files in macOS. Sometimes, if you are putting together a collection of documents and files for someone else, or for safekeeping, you'll find that the document names aren't entirely right for the task. This is especially the case when you are pulling in files from multiple sources into a single folder. — Keen photographers will be familiar with facing a series of files titled something like "DSC_2318.JPG" or similar, which won't tell you what the images are of unless you see the contents of the file, or you had the foresight to give the containing folder a good name. This doesn't help if you then have to share those files onward, as the recipient will have the same problem.