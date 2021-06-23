Cancel
'Strange Planet' webcomic coming to Apple TV+ as animated series

By Wesley Hilliard
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has ordered a straight-to-series adaptation of "Strange Planet" with Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle acting as executive producers. The "Strange Planet" webcomic features cute blue aliens performing everyday tasks, but describing them with strange language. Nathan Pyle, creator of the webcomic, and Dan Harmon, co-creator of "Rick and Morty," are acting as executive producers of the show. According to Deadline, the series is produced by Apple Studios and the animation studio ShadowMachine, which was responsible for "Bojack Horseman." The showrunner is Amalia Levari, known for "Joe Pera Talks With You."

