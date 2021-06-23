'Strange Planet' webcomic coming to Apple TV+ as animated series

Yesterday, fans of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet learned that Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon would be teaming up for an animated adaptation of the webcomic & graphic novel for Apple TV+. Featuring stories focusing on big-eyed, brightish-blue aliens on a planet that could be Earth's cousin, the series follows their day-to-day activities where even the simple act of sunbathing and sneezing take on some epically different takes- like "sun damage" and "face fluid explosions." Not long after the news of the straight-to-series order was announced, Harmon took to Instagram to formally introduce himself to Strange Planet fans and reassure them that the series will be Pyle's take and not his via Harmon's "You Are Here to Help Nathan" rule.