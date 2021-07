The Weeknd is going to try his hand not only at acting, but writing and producing as well, with a drama series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Per Variety, HBO is developing The Idol, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will most likely star as the club owner/cult leader, co-write and executive produce alongside Reza Fahim and Levinson. Fahim is a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.