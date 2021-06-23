In-person Queens primary results project several first-round victories
In Queens, it was a good night on Tuesday for incumbents, many of whom are poised to avoid instant runoff and claim victory outright after absentee ballots are tabulated. Though the Board of Elections' unofficial primary night results have revealed some notable leads, the results of the election are far from decided. Absentee ballots, which the BOE says could total as many as 66,000 in Queens, have yet to be counted.