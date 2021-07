By Samuel Thimothy, VP at OneIMS.com, an inbound marketing agency, and co-founder of Clickx.io, the digital marketing intelligence platform. As a business owner, you are the chef in your own restaurant. Nobody would expect you to know the secret of ideal lasagna if you only served Japanese fare. The same applies to marketing. You don’t have to know every marketing tactic out there, but if you want to become the best in your niche, you have to be aware of the little things that make a big difference.