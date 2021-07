For the seventh straight time and 14th time in program history, the USA Water Polo Women’s National are FINA World League Super Final champions. The latest gold medal came with a 14-8 win over Hungary as Team USA held off a furious second half rally by the Hungarians. Captain Maggie Steffens scored four goals and was named player of the match. Maddie Musselman and Rachel Fattal added three goals each to bolster the offense. Ashleigh Johnson did the job in net, turning away five shots. Now Team USA Water Polo returns home prior to Head Coach Adam Krikorian announcing the nominations to the U.S. Olympic Team roster this Wednesday in Los Angeles.