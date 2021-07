An energy distribution system and major meatpackers are two of the higher-profile victims of ransomware attacks – but others either are afoot or on the drawing board. The White House contends the hacks were aimed at freezing two critical businesses in the U.S. The one on JBS — the world's biggest meat processor — resulted in an $11 million payoff. Hitting Colonial Pipeline, which transports gas to nearly half the East Coast, triggered gas and jet-fuel shortages and panic buying. The firm paid about $4.4 million in ransom.