Glasgow man who killed brother-in-law over dog is jailed

Polk County, N.C. -- Polk County Sheriff's Office Sunday June 20, 2021 MEDIA RELEASE. On Sunday June 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 PM the Polk County E-911 Communications Center received a report of a possible shooting on Rabbit Run Lane in the Mill Spring community of Polk County. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies encountered a male subject who had been shot. EMS and First Responders attempted life saving measures but the subject who had been shot succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical authorities at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC. The deceased has been identified as Justus Ian Burnett, 30, of 30 Rabbit Run Ln. Mill Spring, NC. The family of the deceased has been notified.