Glasgow man who killed brother-in-law over dog is jailed

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Glasgow man who admitted killing his brother-in-law in a family row over a dog has been jailed for six years. Hashim Uddin, 28, stabbed Omer Sadiq, 32, at the accused's home in Pollok in September 2020. Mr Sadiq had gone to the flat with his wife, Uddin's sister, after...

