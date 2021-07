For the first time in his career, North Dakota State baseball shortstop Bennett Hostetler has been named the Summit League Male Athlete of the Month for May and June. Hostetler led the Bison to a school record 42 wins with 15 of those coming in May and June when he hit .457 over 22 games to secure Summit League Player of the Year honors. He had 12 multi-hit games over that stretch and added four home runs, three doubles and 22 RBI.