Earlier this week we took a look at the Dallas Cowboys X-factor player on offense as well as the rest of the NFC East. This time we are going to look on the opposite side of the football and see which players these teams need to produce in order to have a successful year defensively. All four teams have made moves to get better on the defensive side of the football, some signed players to lucrative deals while others decided to go with the younger and less expensive rookies and lower-tier free agents.