15 Clean Beauty Products to Incorporate Into Your Routine

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Amazon

We’ve been slowly trying to make the switch to an entirely clean beauty routine, but it’s tough! It’s hard letting go of some products we love but know are bad for us, and it’s even harder finding toxin-free replacements that measure up. The more we learn, however, the more dedicated we are.

A study recently found that makeup may contain potentially toxic chemicals, as reported by CNN, so now we’re especially determined to completely switch over to a clean routine. We’re talking not only makeup, but skincare and haircare as well. You on board? Check out our recommended clean beauty products to try as soon as possible!

Clean Beauty for Lips

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This Lanolips Tinted Balm is everything — except toxic! It claims to hold up to 400% of its weight in moisture and leaves petrolatum and petroleum out of the mix. It has such a lovely, glossy color too!

Other Great Picks:

Clean Beauty for Hair

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This Love Beauty & Planet shampoo and conditioner set is stunning in every way, from its moisturizing murumuru butter, to its rose petal scent, to its pretty bottles, to its lack of silicones, parabens, sulfates and phthalates!

Other Great Picks:

Clean Beauty Mascara

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara might be the most famous clean mascara out there, and rightfully so. This two-in-one pick from Jessica Alba‘s brand is both a primer and a mascara, aiming to create “lush length, volume and definition,” especially when used together. If you have sensitive eyes, especially, you’ll want to check out this ophthalmologist-tested pick!

Other Great Picks:

Clean Beauty Concealer

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Artificial dyes? Who needs ’em? This Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Perfecting Concealer uses plant-derived phyto-pigments and organic botanicals to create a formula made to hide dark circles, smooth skin texture, lock in moisture and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

Other Great Picks:

Clean Beauty Serum

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love the look of Herbivore’s Bakuchiol Natural Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum on your shelf, but more importantly, you’ll love its potential effects on your skin. Tell fine lines and wrinkles to start packing their bags — this bouncy serum is ready to kick them out, along with smoothing out uneven texture, targeting dullness and hydrating dry spots!

Other Great Picks:

Looking for more? Shop all clean beauty at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

