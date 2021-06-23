Kids have fun, learn at tennis camp

NATCHEZ — A playmate whirled as it spits out tennis balls to juniors waiting in line to hit. Anna Arthur returned a ball hitting the machine in the middle of its base. Arthur said she is going into the sixth grade and has played tennis throughout this year. Duncan Park Tennis Director Frankie Spence coaches her to be better. He is also a contrast to the reason she loves tennis. Spence jokes loudly with the players in practice and called Anna “Ms. Hollywood” during their drills Wednesday.