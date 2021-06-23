Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Erica Rose Dishes About the Most ‘Traumatic’ Competition on ‘Bachelor Pad’

By Miranda Siwak
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Looking back. In a new interview, Erica Rose Sanders recalls some of the most traumatizing and brutal moments during her tenure in Bachelor Nation.

Sanders, 38, was one of the first iconic Bachelor “villains” after she appeared on the ninth season of the show in 2006. While the lawyer didn’t win Lorenzo Borghese’s heart, she did venture back to the Bachelor mansion for the second season of the short-lived Bachelor Pad.

During an appearance on the “Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” podcast, which was released on Monday, June 21, the Texas native recalled memories of her time on the show and a particularly brutal challenge she dealt with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6vaY_0adKSr3900
Erica Rose ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor alum opened up about the “Target on Your Back” challenge during which she claims it was “traumatic” and “physically hurt.” During the game, the women lined up blindfolded while wearing swimsuits and a target painted on their backs. Behind them, each of the guys was asked a question where the answer was one of the ladies. To answer, they tossed a paint-filled egg at that person. To win, the players needed to accurately hit the target on the person’s back to get a point. Questions included “who they wanted to send home” and “who was the least attractive.” In the ABC scene, which aired in August 2011, fans saw multiple eggs being chucked toward Sanders. Former show host Chris Harrison even mentioned during the episode, “Erica is taking a beating down here.”

“Emotionally, yeah, it was traumatic, but physically, that f–king hurt,” the former Married to Medicine Houston star said during the interview about how hard fellow contestant Michael Stagliano threw one. “They cut some of it down, but I walked off and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. This is abusive. It’s not just my feelings are hurt, but that f–king hurt.'”

The former Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest even claimed that Harrison, 49, told her she’d be eliminated from the entire competition if she failed to complete the challenge. “We were there competing in a game, so I get that, but at that point, the damage had been done,” she said. “They did tell the guys you can’t throw it this hard. The point of the game wasn’t to injure people. It was to humiliate them, I guess.”

The Bachelor alum added that she felt the situation was “unfair.”

“What upset me was that I was told if I didn’t finish that challenge, I’d be eliminated, and then a couple weeks later, it was the kissing contest and they let Michelle Money and a few other people, I think, sit that one out because they were parents and they didn’t feel that was appropriate,” the reality star claimed. “But I felt like, for sure, on that show, it was playing favorites. And in another challenge, they were told tricks in order to win it: The time that Blake [Julian] and I got really close to winning the questions challenge, they were given tips to help them win. … So, they were supposed to be complying, but honestly, the rules got bent a lot.”

The second season of Bachelor Pad also starred Bachelor Nation fan favorites including, Jake Pavelka, Vienna Girardi, and Graham Bunn. The series, much like Bachelor in Paradise, featured contestants from previous seasons returning to the Bachelor mansion to look for love and compete for a $250,000 grand prize. Season 2 aired in August 2011, and contestants Holly Durst and Stagliano, 37, won.

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Pavelka
Person
Erica Rose
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor Pad#Bachelor Nation#Abc#Warner Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
TV & VideosElite Daily

Yikes, Bachelor Nation Is Already Comparing 1 Of Katie's Contestants To Jed

There are usually two reasons people go on The Bachelorette: to find love or to find fame. And while it’s usually hard to tell on Night 1 who’s there ~for the right reasons,~ one contestant on Katie Thurston’s season had Bachelor Nation’s alarm bells going off in the first few moments of him being onscreen. But while Connor Brennan may have viewers major flashbacks to a previous season’s winner, there’s more to him than his hometown and hobbies.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Who went home on ‘The Bachelorette’? See who was eliminated so far

Katie Thurston knows who she wants — and who she doesn’t. After starting her tenure as “The Bachelorette,” the 30-year-old marketing manager is weeding down the crop of 29 gentlemen vying for her love. Season 17 of the long-running ABC romance show looks a little different this time around. Chris...
CelebritiesVulture

Chris Harrison Can Buy Over $9 Million Worth of Roses With His Bachelor Payout From ABC

After announcing this spring that he would not be returning for The Bachelorette, and that David Spade would be hosting Bachelor in Paradise in his stead, ABC officially put Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison into a limo earlier this month and sent him home for good. Now, in a new report, Variety says Harrison took with him a parting gift of “roughly $10 million — a combination of a $9 million exit settlement, plus remaining contractual fees,” and not the $25 million he allegedly sought from the network.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Inside Chris Harrison's Shocking Downfall as 'The Bachelor' Host - and a $9 Million Payout (EXCLUSIVE)

On Feb. 9, everything changed for Chris Harrison. The affable, controversy-free host of “The Bachelor” sat down with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay on “Extra.” When asked a simple question about “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former plantation party photos re-surfaced on social media, Harrison went to great lengths to defend the racially insensitive, controversial contestant in a long-winded exchange. As the situation exploded in backlash over social media, that interview was the beginning of a domino effect that would ultimately derail the veteran host’s 19-year tenure with the ABC franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Bachelor Klan:’ Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey Says Franchise Has “Spent 19 Years Cultivating A Toxic Audience”

After months of controversy over racism allegations against longtime host Chris Harrison, which led to Harrison’s departure from the ABC franchise, the first Black Bachelorette has penned an op-ed in New York magazine. Rachel Lindsay called the piece “an opportunity to tell my story and share my experience with the Bachelor franchise.”