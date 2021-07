Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company's existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company's existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company's existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.