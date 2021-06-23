The Future Of Psychedelic Medicine Might Skip The Trip

Fluence and Osmind launch partnership with survey study of psychedelic integration therapists and patients. In recent weeks, headlines about groundbreaking research on psychedelic-assisted therapy have given way to news that more states and jurisdictions are embracing the science and increasing legal access to psychedelics. As substances like ketamine, psilocybin, and MDMA continue to grow in legitimacy, they are bringing with them increased demand for integration therapy, as more people seek resources to help them plan, prepare for, and process their psychedelic experiences. As a result, clinicians have a remarkable opportunity to help more clients seeking alternatives to traditional mental health treatment—underscoring the need for a renewed commitment in the field of psychedelic medicine to evidence-based treatments informed by reliable data.