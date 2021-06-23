Peter Stiepleman leaves big shoes to fill as Columbia Schools leader
“School’s out for summer. School’s out forever.”. — lyrics from “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper. It was at West Boulevard Elementary School that the PedNet Coalition was trying a Walking School Bus pilot project, where kids would be dropped off on the far end of the adjacent Again Park and start their day with a group walk. It was there I first met the school liaison, a friendly upbeat fellow by the name of Peter Stiepleman.www.columbiamissourian.com