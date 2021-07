Novak Djokovic says he has been speaking to Serena Williams and other top female tennis pros about the players’ association that he and Vasek Pospisil founded. Djokovic says they hope the Professional Tennis Players Association — or PTPA — can help gain “more access and more transparency” and a larger cut of the sport’s revenues. Djokovic and Pospisil spoke on a video conference three days before the start of Wimbledon. Tennis players are not represented by a union the way athletes in North American team sports are. Each player is considered an independent contractor. The PTPA's executive director says hundreds of tennis players have joined but did not say how many are women.